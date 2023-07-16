Final Fours set for SDGA Match Play Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After several days of competition the Final Four is final set for both the men’s and women’s SDGA State Matchplay Championships.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from Saturday’s third day of competition!

In the Women’s semifinals Alex Kandonlin will face Lauren Tims beginning at 8:10 AM followed 10 minutes later by Reese Jansa and Piper Stubbs.

On the men’s side Parker Edens will face Russell Pick in the first men’s semifinal at 8:30 AM followed by, at 8:40 AM, Lance Collins and Brodie Hullinger.

Championships between the semifinal winners will follow immediately. For full results and schedules click HERE .

