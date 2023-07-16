Final session of Pierre Summer Rec program starting Monday

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Pierre is offering one last chance for kids to take part in the Summer Recreation programming starting on Monday.

The final session of programming runs through Thursday, July 27, and includes activities such as kickball, T-ball, jewelry-making classes, swim lessons, and more.

“We have plenty of opportunity for kids to get in some fun, organized, activity this summer,” said Torry Zeller, City Recreation Superintendent. “Arts, swimming, outdoor activity, we still have a lot going on.”

More information on programming and registration can be found at CityOfPierre.org.

