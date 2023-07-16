Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kurtiss Riggs’ fondest Sioux Falls memories came at original Storm Shelter in old Arena

Coach reflects on the eve of what might be his final home game with Storm
STorm head coach reflects as his career comes to a close
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, when Kurtiss Riggs made it official that he’d be stepping down as Sioux Falls Storm head coach at the end of the season, his team made sure that season would go on a bit longer by clinching a playoff berth.

Though tonight is the final scheduled home game for Riggs, the Storm can once again give their head coach one more final bow in the Storm Shelter.

The Storm wrap up the regular season tonight against Massachussets. If they win and Quad Cities loses in Tulsa than the Storm will move all the way from the fourth to the second seed in the IFL’s Eastern Division, thus getting a first round home playoff game.

Whether or not that happens tonight certainly will be emotional for Riggs with Sioux Falls, perhaps not coincidentally, having an alumni night that will bring many of his former players over the last 19 years back to say goodbye.

Many of those alums played in the old Sioux Falls Arena, and the original Storm Shelter is where Riggs has his fondest memories.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Celebrity sighting: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis spotted in Fergus Falls
Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo
Names released in Minnehaha County fatal crash
JT Rock leaving Lincoln one year early for Iowa State
JT Rock graduating early at Lincoln to join Iowa State Basketball Program
On Friday evening, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside...
DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota

Latest News

Sioux Falls Storm's Xavier Jackson celebrates a touchdown in their 62-59 win over Massachusetts
Storm win regular season home finale against Massachusetts to earn home playoff game against Massachusetts
Pierre scores a run during doubleheader split at Brandon Valley in Legion Baseball action
LEGION ROUNDUP: Through haze Sioux Falls East, Rapid City Post 22 & Renner get sweeps while Brandon Valley & Pierre split
Masy Mock sinks a putt during the third day of the SDGA State Matchplay Championships
Final Fours set for SDGA Match Play Championships
Sioux Falls East defeats Rapid City Post 22 in Legion Baseball
Sioux Falls East splits with Post 22, West swept by Post 320