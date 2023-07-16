Kurtiss Riggs’ fondest Sioux Falls memories came at original Storm Shelter in old Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, when Kurtiss Riggs made it official that he’d be stepping down as Sioux Falls Storm head coach at the end of the season, his team made sure that season would go on a bit longer by clinching a playoff berth.

Though tonight is the final scheduled home game for Riggs, the Storm can once again give their head coach one more final bow in the Storm Shelter.

The Storm wrap up the regular season tonight against Massachussets. If they win and Quad Cities loses in Tulsa than the Storm will move all the way from the fourth to the second seed in the IFL’s Eastern Division, thus getting a first round home playoff game.

Whether or not that happens tonight certainly will be emotional for Riggs with Sioux Falls, perhaps not coincidentally, having an alumni night that will bring many of his former players over the last 19 years back to say goodbye.

Many of those alums played in the old Sioux Falls Arena, and the original Storm Shelter is where Riggs has his fondest memories.

