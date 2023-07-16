LEGION ROUNDUP: Through haze Sioux Falls East, Rapid City Post 22 & Renner get sweeps while Brandon Valley & Pierre split

SIOUX FALLS, BRANDON & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just a week till the State Legion Baseball playoffs begin there’s a mad dash to get games in and improve seeding.

Unfortunately this comes in some of the worst conditions possible as Canadian Wildfire smoke blanketed the region on Saturday during doubleheaders in around the Sioux Falls metro area.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Rapid City Post 22 sweeping at Sioux Falls West

-Sioux Falls East taking a pair from Rapid City Post 320

-Pierre splitting at Brandon Valley

-Renner winning two at Harrisburg

