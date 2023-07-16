Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Plant Swap happening Sunday in downtown Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mel Cotton from Rose and Eugene joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Crafted: Plant Swap, a free event where gardening enthusiasts gather to trade clippings, seeds, and sometimes even full plants.

The event will be at Severance Brewing, with check-in taking place at La Luna Café starting at noon. There will be a propagation demo and a maker’s market at Rose and Eugene after the swap ends at 3:00 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo
Top senior football players gather at Howard Wood Field for Pigskin Preview Cover Photo Shoot
Prep football stars of past and present gather for 2023 Pigskin Preview Magazine cover shoot
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
On Friday evening, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside...
DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota

Latest News

More Hazy Skies Today
Mel Cotton from Rose and Eugene joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Crafted Plant Swap, a...
Plant Swap happening Sunday in downtown Sioux Falls
Inmates at the Genesee County Jail in Michigan attend courses taught by community members...
Jail reform effort gives inmates skills and county budgets a break
Sioux Falls Storm's Xavier Jackson celebrates a touchdown in their 62-59 win over Massachusetts
Storm win home finale to secure home playoff game