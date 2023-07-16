Plant Swap happening Sunday in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mel Cotton from Rose and Eugene joined Dakota News Now to talk about the Crafted: Plant Swap, a free event where gardening enthusiasts gather to trade clippings, seeds, and sometimes even full plants.

The event will be at Severance Brewing, with check-in taking place at La Luna Café starting at noon. There will be a propagation demo and a maker’s market at Rose and Eugene after the swap ends at 3:00 p.m.

More information can be found here.

