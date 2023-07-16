Avera Medical Minute
REACH Literacy tapping into 90s nostalgia for a good cause

By Donovan Minor
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It may be hard to believe, but most millennials are now in their 30s and 40s, and one Sioux Falls non-profit is using 90s nostalgia for an event on Monday for a bigger purpose.

REACH Literacy is hosting the REACHtastic Book Fair at Remedy Brewing on Monday night, an adult take on the Scholastic Book Fairs that many children of the 80s and 90s remember fondly.

Aside from selling books, REACH is going all-out on the nostalgia with a 90s-themed drop-in photo shoot from Kelcey Schroder Photography and MODstash Vintage. Green Penny Goods will also be selling vintage items.

”We’re bringing in all these local businesses and hopefully bringing a lot of people out to hang out together,” Literacy Program Associate for REACH, Mahli Garry, said. “We also want REACH to get their name out there. We really want people to know who we are, that we have a bookstore that’s on the south side of Scheels. We work in the community and have adult ELL classes. So it’s a great way to teach the community about us. But also have a lot of fun, and have some great beers. And get some 90s nostalgia going with some local businesses.”

The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Remedy Brewing in the 8th and Railroad Center and proceeds will benefit REACH.

Watch the full interview with Garry below.

