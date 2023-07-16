Avera Medical Minute
Safe on two wheels: combating a rise in motorcycle accidents

By Parker Brown
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Within the last month, we’ve seen an increase in the number of motorcycle-related accidents, some of them fatal. Within the summer months, when many people are traveling, motorcycle safety is of high importance.

High speeds and heavy traffic can be a recipe for accidents for any form of transportation.

“They happen in vehicles, they happen in trucks, they happen on motorcycles. Every form of transportation has some element of danger. I think motorcycles are front and center because of the fact that they look more exposed, right? And there’s no question that they are, but that’s part of what makes them really exciting to ride,” said J & L Harley-Davidson General Manager Ryan Smith.

Drivers should pay attention to where motorcyclists are, but there are plenty of things that a motorcyclist can do to limit the chances of an accident or limit injuries.

Harley-Davidson’s riding courses or state-run courses are recommended by officials as well as protective gear like a helmet, even if it isn’t required by the state.

“You just really need to play your odds. You need to make sure you’ve got every angle covered with education,” Smith said. “Being aware, making sure you’re not impaired in any way whatsoever when you’re riding. Make sure you got good safety gear, and then like my dad used to say, ‘drive everybody’s car.’ Don’t assume somebody’s going to stop.”

Each of these steps might seem like something small, but together they could play a huge part in protecting yourself from an accident or even save your life.

