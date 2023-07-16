Storm win regular season home finale against Massachusetts to earn home playoff game against Massachusetts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It turns out Saturday’s regular season finale against Massachusetts won’t be the final time Kurtiss Riggs coaches the Sioux Falls Storm in Sioux Falls after all.

Lorenzo Brown’s three yard touchdown pass to Donnie Corley Jr. with 11 seconds remaining proved the difference in Sioux Falls’ 62-59 victory over the Massachusetts Pirates in IFL action Saturday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

Sioux Falls’ (9-6) victory coupled with Quad Cities’ loss at Tulsa means that the Storm moved from fourth to second in the IFL’s Eastern Division Standings and thus will host a first round playoff game next week against the team they just beat, the Massachusetts Pirates (9-6). Date and kickoff time will be announced soon.

With Riggs announcing that he’ll be stepping down at the end of the season the Storm and their fans treated the game as potential final home game for the most successful coach in franchise history, honoring him with a standing ovation prior to kickoff.

The game also could have been the last in Sioux Falls for another former of University of Sioux Falls quarterback, Lorenzo Brown, and he put together perhaps his best game of the year passing, going 12-22 for 183 yards and seven touchdowns.

Corley was his favorite target with four catches for 68 yards and three scores. Xavier Jackson caught three passes for 39 yards and a pair of scores while also rushing for 32 yards and two touchdown. Brandon Sheperd and Draysean Hudson also hauled in touchdown catches.

In a game largely dominated by offenses the Storm defense did just enough to tip the scales in their favor, including getting a key interception from Eugene Ford in the second half.

