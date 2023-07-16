Teen killed in car vs. semi accident in Meade County

SUMMERSET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An accident in western South Dakota on Saturday left one teen dead and another with life-threatening injuries.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a semi was parked on the shoulder of I-90 near Summerset. While attempting to merge back onto the interstate, the semi was struck from behind by a 2023 Kia Sportage and became lodged underneath the rear part of the semi’s trailer.

The 16-year-old driver of the Kia was pronounced dead on the scene and the 17-year-old passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 54-year-old male driver of the semi was uninjured and was wearing a seatbelt.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and names have not been released pending family notification.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.