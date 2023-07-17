Bracket for 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament released

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Capital City (Pierre), Harney and Rapid City will come east later this week to try and stop Sioux Falls Little League’s attempt to three-peat as state champions on their home soil.

Or in this case, turf.

Brackets for the four team, double elimination tournament at the brand new Sanford Diamonds were released last night.

2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament Bracket (Dakota News Now)

The host Sioux Falls team will start things on Thursday at 5 PM against Harney. Following that at 7:30 it’ll be the Capital City team from Pierre against Rapid City. The tournament concludes a week from today with the championship that will send the winner ot the Midwest Regional in Whitestown Indiana.

