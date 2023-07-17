Building blocks of the future get a creativity boost

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bricks and Minifigs in Sioux Falls is hosting a workshop this week.

“We’re offering our first stop-motion animation Lego workshop — a four-day event for two hours each day,” said Jenn Dean. “Kids are able to come in and we teach them how to make stop-motion animation out of Lego bricks, pieces and minifigs. So over the four days, they learn how to set up and design their sets. They’re going to learn how to animate their little minifigs. They’re going to learn how to use the stop motion app, and then they can take all that home with them, and they can continue to design and make videos over the summer.”

This event is just one of the many that Bricks and Minifigs hosts.

“We have done numerous events here over the summer,” said Dean. “We’ve done some classes with fidget building, we’ve done some classes of mat building, we’ve done classes on building animals. We’ve done classes on building trees in nature items. We’ll continue to offer a few more classes here throughout the summer. We also do different events with local breweries outside of the stores themselves. We do a monthly build event with Remedy Brewing, which is a competition for all ages — kids included — you can come and build the theme of the month, and we judge and see who wins.”

Bringing the joy of Legos to the community is why they do it.

“We wanted to bring the joy of Legos to the entire community, and we do enjoy the community outreach. We enjoy having events and classes here. It’s so much fun to see kids walk in, and when their parents come pick them up from a class, they went out and they show them what they built and what they learned during that class. It’s also extremely fun during the summer for parents to be able to drop their kids off and have an event like this for them to do and keep their minds active and something also educational — using their imagination over the summer break when they’re not in school,” said Dean.

Bricks and Minifigs in Sioux Falls is offering up new and unique ways to have fun and learn through Legos.

