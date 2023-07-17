Avera Medical Minute
Chamberlain unveils handicap-accessible boat loading ramp

Chamberlain has installed a handicap-accessible boat loading ramp along the Missouri River.
Chamberlain has installed a handicap-accessible boat loading ramp along the Missouri River.(Lake Francis Case Economic Development)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHAMBERLAIN S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A handicap-accessible boat loading ramp has been installed at the American Creek Marina along the shores of the Missouri River.

The ramp’s installation was the result of a collaboration among The City of Chamberlain, South Dakota Game Fish and Parks, Walleyes Unlimited, and the Chamberlain Explorers Club. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility and inclusivity for individuals with mobility challenges.

The ramp features an adjustable mesh sling and lift for loading and unloading without the need for arduous transfers or external assistance.

According to Lake Francis Case Economic Development, the lift was inspired by Eric Reuer, a young fishing enthusiast who was facing difficulties loading and unloading into his father’s boat while in a wheelchair.

In order to accommodate those wanting to access the water, like Reuer, the Chamberlain Explorers Club began fundraising and donated nearly $8,000 to two initiatives in Chamberlain.

Additionally, the Chamberlain Explorers Club contributed funds towards the construction of an all-season fish cleaning station.

