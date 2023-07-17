Dept. of Education kicks off statewide history tour for educators

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the latest revisions of social studies standards were adopted by the Board of Education Standards, there’s been work underway to get South Dakota’s teachers ready for new curriculum. That includes a week-long trip starting Monday for educators across the state.

The first in a series of professional development events was a Civics & History Summit in Sioux Falls back in June. This week-long trip is split into two groups; one for educators East River and one for West River. Around 240 educators total will be visiting major historical sites in South Dakota, with the goal to bring that knowledge back to classrooms across the state. The trips are paid for with around $800,000 that was set aside for events like this and the Summit in Sioux Falls.

MORE: Civics & History Summit equips educators

The trips are a part of the newest social studies standards, as a way to help orientate teachers towards the specific items laid out in it’s goals. State Historian Ben Jones, who also was a proponent of the new social studies standards, said there’s plenty of sites and museums in South Dakota that get little to no attention from the public.

“You could live here all your life, and drive by something every day. There’s thousands of people that go by the USS South Dakota every day on that busy corner that never stop by and see it. So this is intentionally taking the teachers to those places,” Jones said.

Jones said these tours are a way to help show the state’s educators important places, and in turn share them with their students.

“Even though you can have pictures of some place, when you’ve walked the distance and when you’ve seen the designs of things. When you feel the gavel that the Speaker of the House may have had, that kind of stuff. It just makes it more real,” Jones said.

Tracey Larsen, a social studies teacher at Patrick Henry Middle School in Sioux Falls, echoed that statement. When she’s visited other important sites in the past, she’s always brough back her own experiences to the classroom, and she hopes to do the same with this trip.

“I do think, especially the kids that live in Sioux Falls, all the things that we’ll see today is an opportunity for them. And just the story, kids love it. I’ve been to D.C., and I take pictures and share things when we learn about Lincoln’s assassination, that I was right there in the theatre. So same with any of our South Dakota history today” Larsen said.

Larsen also said she herself hasn’t been to many of the sites they expect to go to on the tour. So getting to learn about more local history is always exciting.

“I didn’t grow up in Sioux Falls. So crazy enough that even though all of these things are right here, many of them, yes, I will be seeing for the first time,” Larsen said.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.