Family working to spread suicide prevention awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Harrisburg family is opening up and sharing the story of losing their son to suicide in an effort to raise awareness and to prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Sam Tastad met with the family to share their story on the one-year anniversary of the 988 hotline.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.