Fusion Synergy finds synergy to defeat Yankton Fury Black for Summer State B Softball title
State B & C Tournaments conclude at Sherman Park
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a sign of how fast the summer is going the fastpitch club season is coming to a close this weekend in Sioux Falls. One week after the State A Tournament the State B & C championships were held at Sherman Park.
Yankton Fury Black faced Fusion Synergy (Sioux Falls) in the 18U State B Championship games. Click on the video viewer above to check out highlights!
For complete results and all champions from every class click HERE .
