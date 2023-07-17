Fusion Synergy finds synergy to defeat Yankton Fury Black for Summer State B Softball title

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a sign of how fast the summer is going the fastpitch club season is coming to a close this weekend in Sioux Falls. One week after the State A Tournament the State B & C championships were held at Sherman Park.

Yankton Fury Black faced Fusion Synergy (Sioux Falls) in the 18U State B Championship games. Click on the video viewer above to check out highlights!

For complete results and all champions from every class click HERE .

