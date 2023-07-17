High-risk offender to be released from prison to Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 28-year-old man serving time for attempted sexual contact with a child is set to be released to the Sioux Falls area this week.

The offender — James Hanscom — is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.

Hanscom is currently serving a sentence of six years, eight months and 10 days from Minnehaha County for attempted sexual contact with a child less than 16 years old.

Hanscom’s sentence expires on July 20, when he must be released from prison. He is releasing to the Sioux Falls area, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections.

Officials report that because he served his entire sentence, he will not be on parole supervision or any monitoring.

“Based on his criminal history and institutional assessments that indicate a high risk to re-offend, I am alerting law enforcement and the public of this offender’s pending release from prison,” said Secretary of Corrections Kellie Wasko.

Hanscom is white, 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs approximately 212 pounds. He has black hair and green eyes.

Since 2011, the Department of Corrections has issued a total of 13 public notices of pending high-risk offender releases.

