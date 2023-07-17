Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Reservation voting barriers; JDRF lobbying on Capitol Hill

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a new report highlighting voting barriers on South Dakota reservations.

South Dakota Searchlight reporter Joshua Haiar breaks down his reporting on the recommendations from a civil rights committee tasked with investigating the matter, and what it may - or may not - mean for the next legislative session.

We also sit down with Jessi Buer from JDRF South Dakota to discuss a recent trip to Washington, D.C., where the organization met with members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation and lobbied for more funding for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Washington Bureau reporter Brendan Cullerton reporters on a renewed push from Rep. Dusty Johnson aimed at protecting Mount Rushmore, including Congressional testimony from State Senator Helene Duhamel of Rapid City.

Meantime, Iowa joins the growing list of Midwest states to pass stronger abortion restrictions, and Gov. Kristi Noem addresses prescription medication shortages and explains why she won’t call a special session despite calls from landowners and some lawmakers raising concerns about property rights laws.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Teen killed in car vs. semi accident in Meade County
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
On Friday evening, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside...
DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota
Three engineering firms found a way to interest younger generations in Science, Technology,...
Engineering firms incorporate mini golf into STEM to teach kids

Latest News

Harrisburg family working to spread suicide awareness prevention
Family working to spread suicide prevention awareness
Harrisburg family working to spread suicide awareness prevention
SDSU Mens Golf Head Coach Parker Edens reacts to an eagle at the State Match Play Championships
Edens & Jansa win 2023 SDGA State Matchplay Championships
'Stand with Sudan' demonstration and fundraiser in Sioux Falls