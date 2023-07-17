Matters of the State: Reservation voting barriers; JDRF lobbying on Capitol Hill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at a new report highlighting voting barriers on South Dakota reservations.

South Dakota Searchlight reporter Joshua Haiar breaks down his reporting on the recommendations from a civil rights committee tasked with investigating the matter, and what it may - or may not - mean for the next legislative session.

We also sit down with Jessi Buer from JDRF South Dakota to discuss a recent trip to Washington, D.C., where the organization met with members of South Dakota’s Congressional delegation and lobbied for more funding for Type 1 Diabetes research.

Washington Bureau reporter Brendan Cullerton reporters on a renewed push from Rep. Dusty Johnson aimed at protecting Mount Rushmore, including Congressional testimony from State Senator Helene Duhamel of Rapid City.

Meantime, Iowa joins the growing list of Midwest states to pass stronger abortion restrictions, and Gov. Kristi Noem addresses prescription medication shortages and explains why she won’t call a special session despite calls from landowners and some lawmakers raising concerns about property rights laws.

