Nice Temps Continue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region for our Monday. That wildfire smoke we’ve been dealing with for the past few days will also continue to clear, so the air quality will be improving. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s in the east to the mid 80s out west. The wind will stay fairly light today, as well. There’s a slight chance for some thunderstorms later today in south central South Dakota. Some of those storms could have some large hail.

Tuesday is looking like another nice, cool day for temperatures, but we’ll bring in a pretty good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will remain in the upper 70s for most of us. We’ll get the rain and clouds moved out for Wednesday, but bring in some warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Thursday and Friday look very similar with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.

Over the weekend, we’ll keep the sunshine and warm temperatures around. Highs will be in the mid 80s Saturday and the upper 80s Sunday. By early next week, highs will jump into the 90s.

