Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Parker Edens and Reese Jansa win SDGA Match Play Championships

SDSU men’s golf head coach and SDSU women’s golfer win first match play titles
SDGA Match Play Championship concludes in Rapid City
By Zach Borg and Tom Jansa
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Play has concluded in the 2023 SDGA Match Play Championship. 136 players from across the state qualified to play in four Championships: Men, Women, Senior Men (55+) and Senior Women (50+) this weekend at Arrowhead in Rapid City.

In the inaugural SDGA Senior Women’s Match Play Championship, Royuane Jasinski (Rapid City) defeated Cara Boehler (Rapid City) 1 Up to claim her first SDGA Championship. In the semifinals, Royaune defeated Amy Young (Rapid City) 6 & 4 and Cara defeated Pam Hoiland 2 Up.

In the 2nd SDGA Senior Men’s Match Play Championship, Mike Brummer (Rapid City) defeated Kevin Buntrock (Rapid City) 4 & 3. to claim his first Senior Men’s Match Play and his 23rd SDGA Championship. In the semifinals, Mike defeated John Hull (Rapid City) 2 Up and Kevin defeated defending Champion Brad Buche (Mitchell) 2 Up.

In the 47th SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship, Reese Jansa won her rematch with Alex Kandolin (Rapid City) with a 2 Up victory to claim her first SDGA Women’s Match Play title and 8th overall. In the semifinals, Alex defeated Lauren Tims (Sioux Falls) 3 & 2 and Reese defeated Piper Stubbs (Brookings) 3 & 2.

In the 103rd SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship, Parker Edens (Brookings) defeated Lance Collins (Rapid City) 4 & 2. In the semifinals, Parker defeated Russell Pick (Mitchell) 3&2 and Lance defeated Brodie Hullinger (Brookings) 2 Up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports of shots fired in south Fargo
UPDATE: Fargo officer and shooting suspect both die after shooting in South Fargo
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Top senior football players gather at Howard Wood Field for Pigskin Preview Cover Photo Shoot
Prep football stars of past and present gather for 2023 Pigskin Preview Magazine cover shoot
On Friday evening, the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources alongside...
DANR and DOH announce air quality alert for parts of South Dakota

Latest News

2023 Summer State B Softball Championship between Fusion Synergy (Sioux Falls) & Yankton Fury...
Fusion Synergy finds synergy to defeat Yankton Fury Black for Summer State B Softball title
2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament Bracket
Bracket for 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament released
2023 South Dakota Adult Tennis Open
2023 South Dakota Adult Tennis open concludes first year at Tomar Park
Sioux Falls Storm's Xavier Jackson celebrates a touchdown in their 62-59 win over Massachusetts
Storm win regular season home finale against Massachusetts to earn home playoff game against Massachusetts