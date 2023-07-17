Parker Edens and Reese Jansa win SDGA Match Play Championships

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Play has concluded in the 2023 SDGA Match Play Championship. 136 players from across the state qualified to play in four Championships: Men, Women, Senior Men (55+) and Senior Women (50+) this weekend at Arrowhead in Rapid City.

In the inaugural SDGA Senior Women’s Match Play Championship, Royuane Jasinski (Rapid City) defeated Cara Boehler (Rapid City) 1 Up to claim her first SDGA Championship. In the semifinals, Royaune defeated Amy Young (Rapid City) 6 & 4 and Cara defeated Pam Hoiland 2 Up.

In the 2nd SDGA Senior Men’s Match Play Championship, Mike Brummer (Rapid City) defeated Kevin Buntrock (Rapid City) 4 & 3. to claim his first Senior Men’s Match Play and his 23rd SDGA Championship. In the semifinals, Mike defeated John Hull (Rapid City) 2 Up and Kevin defeated defending Champion Brad Buche (Mitchell) 2 Up.

In the 47th SDGA Women’s Match Play Championship, Reese Jansa won her rematch with Alex Kandolin (Rapid City) with a 2 Up victory to claim her first SDGA Women’s Match Play title and 8th overall. In the semifinals, Alex defeated Lauren Tims (Sioux Falls) 3 & 2 and Reese defeated Piper Stubbs (Brookings) 3 & 2.

In the 103rd SDGA Men’s Match Play Championship, Parker Edens (Brookings) defeated Lance Collins (Rapid City) 4 & 2. In the semifinals, Parker defeated Russell Pick (Mitchell) 3&2 and Lance defeated Brodie Hullinger (Brookings) 2 Up.

