Pierre authorities search for missing teen

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Pierre Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.

13-year-old Penny Middleton was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue and black plaid pajama pants with black leggings underneath, and white Nike shoes.

The police are asking anyone with information on or contact with Middleton to contact Central SD Communications at 605-773-7410 or by calling 911.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.