Police: Man threatened painters with firearm magazine, claimed he was in a cartel

Police have arrested a Sioux Falls man for aggravated assault after he threatened local painters with a firearm magazine.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have arrested a Sioux Falls man for aggravated assault after he threatened local painters with a firearm magazine.

On July 15 shortly after noon, Anthony James Barrera was in the 200 block area of S. Spring Avenue in Sioux Falls. According to Sgt. Michelle Hockett, Barrera appeared to be under the influence and was offered lunch by a group of painters working in the area.

While eating with the painters, Barrera asked if they spoke much English. The painters responded that they spoke little English, and Barrera then pointed what they believed to be a gun at them and stated that he was going to kill them because he worked for a cartel.

It was later found that Barrera did not have a gun, but he did have two firearm magazines, one of which was loaded. Barrera was found to not have any connection to the painters he threatened.

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested Barrera on four counts of aggravated assault.

Burglaries and Break-Ins

On Sunday at 10:54 p.m., SFPD received a call about a burglary at the Empire Mall. The mall was cleared and no suspect was found. The only thing found that was amiss was a broken coin machine.

Over the weekend, around 12 break-in calls were made. One call was at made from Sertoma Park, which involved the break-in of a vehicle. Most other calls were also vehicle or garage break-ins at residences.

