Remedy Brewing hosting ‘REACHtastic Book Fair’
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remedy Brewing in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser to help kids in the area.
Donations from the REACHtastic Book Fair will go to support education programs at REACH Literacy.
The event is an adult take on the Scholastic book fairs that many children of the ‘80s and ‘90s remember fondly.
The event runs until 7 p.m. on Monday.
