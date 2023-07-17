Avera Medical Minute
Remedy Brewing hosting ‘REACHtastic Book Fair’

Dakota news now at 4 p.m.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Remedy Brewing in Sioux Falls is hosting a fundraiser to help kids in the area.

Donations from the REACHtastic Book Fair will go to support education programs at REACH Literacy.

The event is an adult take on the Scholastic book fairs that many children of the ‘80s and ‘90s remember fondly.

The event runs until 7 p.m. on Monday.

REACH Literacy tapping into 90s nostalgia for a good cause
REACH Literacy tapping into 90s nostalgia for a good cause(Dakota News Now)

