Sioux Empire Boys & Girls Clubs leaving YMCA

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire announced Monday that its teen program is moving to the Empower Campus next month.

The transition of middle and high school services with Boys & Girls Clubs will happen Aug. 24.

The move is to accommodate the growth of the programs, and the new location will be more spacious, allowing the organization to serve more youth and offer more activities.

“The timing is perfect,” says Stacy Jones, chief executive officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire. “With the Community Learning Center model beginning in Sioux Falls elementary schools this fall, our Sioux Falls K-5 Club kids will now be served at their elementary school sites instead of our main site. This transition means a great amount of space will become available at the Empower Campus and provides a perfect opportunity to continue the momentum with our teen program.”

Some services to come at the new location include STEAM, culinary offerings, tutoring, Taekwondo, athletic camps, healthy lifestyle education and career exploration.

“From academic support and mentorship to recreational activities and career guidance, our teen program will continue to offer comprehensive support to nurture the potential of every teenager who walks through our doors,” said Bradyn Medrano, teen & outreach director for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire will have an open house to celebrate the change in September.

For more information, visit BGCSiouxEmpire.org.

