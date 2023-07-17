Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Sioux Falls seeks public input to improve Family Park

Family Park opened in 2010.
Family Park opened in 2010.(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is inviting residents to a public input session at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24, at Jefferson High School (1600 North Marion Road).

All interested parties are encouraged to attend and provide insights to guide the Family Park Master Plan. This will be an interactive session where attendees will be asked to provide feedback on potential improvements through Mentimeter with their cell phones.

Stockwell Engineers has been chosen to design and develop the Family Park Master Plan and will facilitate the input sessions. Through feedback, Parks and Recreation and Stockwell will develop a master plan to provide a road map for future park improvements.

“Family Park is a hub for Sioux Falls families to enjoy nature, fish, and exercise their dogs,” said Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation. “Public input is an important step in planning for the future of this popular park. We’re looking forward to seeing how the community wants to shape the space through this public input session.”

Family Park opened in 2010, a half mile north of West 12th Street and Ellis Road. The 245-acre park includes two stocked fishing ponds, a boat ramp, walking trails, access to the recreation trail, and a three-acre off-leash dog park.

In 2018, the Unzelman family donated 154 acres to the park, which broadened the boundary of Family Park and will allow for expansion and future development of the park.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Teen killed in car vs. semi accident in Meade County
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Couple checking out barking dog leads to encounter with jail escapee, his recapture
2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament Bracket
Bracket for 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament released

Latest News

Police have arrested a Sioux Falls man for aggravated assault after he threatened local...
Police: Man threatened painters with firearm magazine, claimed he was in a cartel
Safe on two wheels: Combating a rise in motorcycle accidents
Safe on two wheels: Combating a rise in motorcycle accidents
Generic voting photo of ballots
Matters of the State: Reservation voting barriers; JDRF lobbying on Capitol Hill
Harrisburg family working to spread suicide awareness prevention
Family working to spread suicide prevention awareness