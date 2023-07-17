Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

South Dakota earns best SNAP accuracy rate in the nation

The South Dakota Department of Social Services in Pierre.
The South Dakota Department of Social Services in Pierre.(John Hult/South Dakota Searchlight)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, South Dakota has the nation’s lowest SNAP payment error rates.

South Dakota’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is a federal-state partnership that helps low-income South Dakotans purchase the food they need to stay healthy while they work to regain financial independence.

The SNAP payment error rates measure the accuracy of a state’s determination of household eligibility and the amount of benefit a recipient is to receive. South Dakota’s accuracy rate was 97 percent, the best among all 50 states. The national rate was 88 percent.

“The accuracy rate is a testament of our hard work in ensuring SNAP is operating with integrity within our state,” said Department of Social Services Cabinet Secretary Matt Althoff. “It’s vital that we ensure participants get the benefit amounts they are entitled to, while also prioritizing the efficient and effective use of taxpayer dollars.”

The USDA measures both the overpayment and underpayment rates to arrive at the error and accuracy rates. The rate is a measure of clerical mistakes or wrong or inaccurate information received from a participant.

“South Dakota’s low payment error rate reflects the dedicated efforts of our specialists in DSS’s economic assistance division and their careful attention given to each case they are asked to process,” Althoff said. “We are very grateful to have earned this distinction as it reflects the quality of training provided to our staff and the commitment the Department’s leadership holds to refining our processes and procedures”

The fiscal year 2022 payment error rates are the first to be reported while in the midst of pandemic operations. Due to pandemic-related flexibilities allowed by Congress, USDA hadn’t released error rates in two years. During the pandemic, many states faced staffing shortages while also seeing increases in applications for this benefit. South Dakota previously ranked second with a 98 percent accuracy rate in 2019.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash graphic
Teen killed in car vs. semi accident in Meade County
Fargo Police officers involved in July 14 incident
Fargo Police identify officers and suspect involved in Friday shooting
Fleurish Flower Farm from the sky
South Dakota U-Pick flower farm in full bloom with unique feature
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Couple checking out barking dog leads to encounter with jail escapee, his recapture
2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament Bracket
Bracket for 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament released

Latest News

Sioux Empire Boys & Girls Clubs leaving YMCA
The Pierre Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.
Missing Pierre teen has been found
Gov. Kristi Noem delivers her budget address in Pierre.
South Dakota ends fiscal year with $96.8 million surplus
Police have arrested a Sioux Falls man for aggravated assault after he threatened local...
Police: Man threatened painters with firearm magazine, claimed he was in a cartel