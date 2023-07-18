54,000 South Dakota children miss out on summer food program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A USDA program aimed at helping families over the summer is offered to every state. South Dakota is one of a handful of states that did not accept the grant money by last Friday’s deadline.

The summer EBT program meant to ensure children had enough food over the summer months was designed during the H1N1 outbreak, but it was not implemented until the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic EBT program is designed for all students who receive free or reduced-price school meals. At least 54,000 South Dakota students would have benefitted this summer from $120 in grocery benefits through the SNAP program.

“South Dakota has actually not offered pandemic EBT since the summer of 2021. So they have been missing out on a lot of federal pandemic EBT funds,” said Carolyn Vega, USDA associate director of policy.

Iowa representative Sean Bagniewski is part of a bipartisan group of lawmakers, faith groups and Republican county administrators who worked together to bring pandemic ET summer funding to their state.

“It’s going to feed a lot of Iowans,” said Rep. Bagniewski.

They answered objectives, learning the program is long-term instead of just for this summer, worked through administrative issues with the USDA and overcame assumptions in the title ”pandemic” EBT.

“I think that made some people think that it was political to accept the funding, which clearly it was,” said Rep. Bagniewski. “It’s going to come back next year without any mention of the pandemic.”

“I think it’s really important to not play politics — to play national politics but with people’s stomachs when they’re hungry,” said Rep. Bagniewski.

We asked a spokesperson for Gov. Kristi Noem why the pandemic EBT grant was not accepted. Ian Fury responded with the following statement:

“Federal money often comes with strings attached, and more of it is often not a good thing. Because of South Dakota’s record low unemployment rate and the administrative burden associated with running this program, we declined these particular federal dollars.”

We asked the USDA about the “strings” or parameters. It includes sharing of information between three state organizations.

“Between school districts, the state education agency that administers the school meals programs, and the agency that administers SNAP, the majority of states have made this work,” said Vega.

As far as Fury stating low unemployment as a barrier:

“Doesn’t Iowa have a low unemployment rate too?” Beth Warden with Dakota News Now asked.

“Very low? Yeah. I think if in South Dakota, we can get that kind of critical mass of faith legislators and then also Republicans willing to speak up and say this isn’t a time for politics, I’m hoping that we can have progress,” said Rep Bagniewski.

Looking at several school districts across the state, 42 percent of Sioux Falls public school students would have received the EBT funds this summer.

Percentages range from 18 to over 80 percent across the state.

In addition to South Dakota, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas have not joined the EBT program.

Should South Dakota opt into the program next summer, the state would need to cover 50 percent of the administrative cost, while 100 percent would have been covered to establish and administer the program this year.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.