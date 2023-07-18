Celebrating National Ice Cream Month in style

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - July is National Ice Cream Month, and if you’re looking for a sweet way to celebrate, Parlour Ice Cream House has just the thing for you.

“Parlour Ice Cream was started about five years ago, and it has really developed into a safe place for family and friends to get together — whether it’s for ice cream, coffee, lunch,” said Emma Houwman.

Parlour offers a variety of decadent flavors, all hand-crafted by its head chef.

“One of the things I really like to do is take a childhood flavor and enhance it and give a new turn on it, like the creamsicle,” said Lizzie Nickel.

Coming in with friends and family is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day or night in the heart of downtown.

“Having some ice cream out on our patio is the perfect way to celebrate, especially with Maribella, the new restaurant next door, and Brix Wine Bar. It is just packed on a summer night, and that’s good,” said Houwman.

Watching customers bond and make memories over their ice cream is Parlour’s favorite thing.

“It means more than a lot of people would know just to have people come in and eat something that you’ve made with your own hands and know that they want to come back, seeing an impact every weekend,” said Nickel.

Enjoy a sweet treat this July at Parlour Ice Cream.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.