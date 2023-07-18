Avera Medical Minute
Cousin of Mollie Tibbetts organizes walk, run on 5-year anniversary of her disappearance

Tuesday marks 5 years since the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BROOKLYN, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday marks five years since the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

Tibbetts was a University of Iowa student who was last seen jogging in her hometown of Brooklyn back in 2018.

She was reported missing by her family the next morning after she didn’t show up to work. A month later, her body was found in a cornfield in Poweshiek County.

In remembrance of Tibbetts, her cousin is encouraging people to walk or run a mile for Mollie.

In a Facebook post, Morgan Collum said participants are gathering in front of “BGM High School” in Brooklyn at 6:30 p.m.

TV-9 spoke to Collum last month about why she runs in memory of Mollie.

“Running was something that Mollie loved and that was something that we shared.”

“Even if Mollie wasn’t your daughter or your cousin or your friend, you still felt that sense of community and like hey, one of us is hurt, so we’re all coming together.”

Collum pledged to run 100 miles this summer to honor Mollie Tibbetts.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is serving life in prison for killing Tibbetts.

A jury found him guilty of first degree murder back in 2021.

