Crews respond to western Sioux Falls garage fire

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to reports of a garage fire in western Sioux Falls Monday night.

The incident happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 8000 block of W. Norma Trail.

When the first company arrived, the garage was on fire, and smoke was coming from the house.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire while also searching the home.

It was later confirmed that everyone in the home had safely exited the residence.

Authorities report that the main body of fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation. The home did not have a sprinkler system.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was assisted by PCEMS Ambulance, Sioux Falls Police Department, Xcel Energy, and MidAmerican Energy.

