‘Drive Out DV’ campaign aims to put an end to domestic violence

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Throughout the month of July, Dakota News Now is doing its part to drive out domestic violence in our communities. That includes helping organizations like the Children’s Home Shelter for Family Safety.

Staci Kropuenske joined Dakota News Now in studio to discuss the “Drive Out DV” campaign.

To learn more, visit driveoutdv.com.

