Epic finishes cap Hall of Fame Weekend at Huset’s Speedway

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dusty Zomer, Tim Dann and Dan Carsrud were victorious on Sunday evening during Huset’s Hall of Fame Night at Huset’s Speedway.

Zomer earned his first Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars win at the track since 2016. It was his ninth career 410 sprint car victory at the high-banked oval.

“You always ask yourself if you can still get out here and do it,” said Zomer, who has former track champion and 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Danny Lasoski serving as his crew chief. “It was an awesome night to do this obviously with Lasoski getting inducted into the Hall of Fame. Congrats to him. He’s obviously an awesome coach.”

Zomer powered into the lead on the opening lap, which featured a three-wide battle for the top spot exiting turn two. Justin Henderson slid Zomer for the lead into turns three and four, but Zomer turned down the track to regain first place exiting the corners.

Tyler Drueke worked his way to third on a restart on Lap 10 and to second on Lap 12 by running the bottom groove more often than his competitors. He nearly pulled even with Zomer in turn four in the waning laps before a red flag on Lap 22 took traffic out of the equation.

Zomer stayed committed to the outside lane and he pulled away on the late-race restart to win by 1.330 seconds.

“We had a fast hot rod,” he said. “I figured I lived this long on the top I figured I’d just keep giving her hell.

“I’m super happy we’re back here at Huset’s winning and hopefully more to come.”

Drueke posted a career-best Huset’s Speedway result of second place.

“It feels good to be competitive and pass some cars,” he said. “We’re trying to build up our confidence so we can compete with these guys in the 410s. It boosts the confidence to show that we can do it to ourselves.”

Chase Randall hustled from eighth to third place.

“I was kinda slowly figuring out how to run the car on the tricky track,” he said. “I was really struggling on the thick cushion up there so I just moved the wing back and did some searching to find a line that worked for me where nobody else was. It was a really good run for us still from eighth. We made a lot of gains on the car and learned a lot from tonight. Hopefully we can carry that on throughout the rest of the year and make a run for the championship.”

Brooke Tatnell was fourth and Mark Dobmeier ended fifth.

Tatnell set quick time during qualifying before Drueke, Dobmeier and Kaleb Johnson won the heat races.

Dann posted his first career Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks victory at the track in impressive fashion. He led the distance of the 20-lap feature, but most of the race the runner up was nearly side by side with Dann.

“I felt pretty good where I was running around the top,” he said. “I figured I’d carry the momentum off of there. As long as I didn’t mess up I was pretty comfortable so I just kept doing it.”

Yeigh ran second for the first seven laps before spinning while running side by side with Dann entering turn one, which allowed Spenser Kalass to take over the second position. Kalass spent the final two thirds of the race within striking distance before finishing 0.200 seconds behind Dann.

Colby Klaassen ended third with Zach Olivier fourth and John Hoing fifth.

The heat races were won by Yeigh, Klaassen and Dann.

Carsrud led all 20 laps of the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series for his first career sprint car triumph. He also extended the streak of no repeat winners in the division this season as Carsrud became the eighth victor in eight Huset’s Speedway A Mains this year.

“We built a new car for this week so I wasn’t sure what was going to happen,” he said. “It’s huge.

“I could hear them coming. I just knew I had to hit the bottom, hit it clean and good. The car was starting to get loose so I was feathering the throttle a little bit.”

The lone stoppage of the race occurred on Lap 6. The remaining 15 laps went non-stop with Jeremy Kerzman sticking to the tail of Carsrud. However, it was Cole Vanderheiden with a late charge, riding the top groove to get by Kerzman for second on Lap 19 and finishing only 0.072 seconds behind Carsrud in a photo finish.

Kerzman rounded out the podium with Monty Ferriera placing fourth and Logan Domagala fifth.

John Otte, Kerzman, Ferriera and Bayley Ballenger were the heat race winners. Drueke captured the B Main.

Four straight nights of racing fills this week’s action at Huset’s Speedway with the Silver Dollar Nationals presented by MyRacePass running Wednesday through Saturday.

The nightly racing schedule features the Tri-State Late Models plus the Ben Nothdurft Memorial A Main and IMCA Stock Cars on Wednesday; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks on Thursday during Heiman Fire Equipment Night; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series on Friday; and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for $53,000 to win and the Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series on Saturday.

