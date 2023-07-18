Avera Medical Minute
Five features make for action packed weekend at I-90 Speedway

Saturday night racing in Hartford
From 7-15-23
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several drives on the dirt track left rivals in a haze that matched the one over the skies of I-90 Speedway during Saturday night racing.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from the Feature Races:

-Tracy Halouska winning the USRA Hobby Stocks

-Aaron De Thury taking the USRA B-Modifieds

-Garet DeBoer capturing the Late Model Street Stocks

-Brant O’Banion taking the checkered flag in the Midwest Spring Touring Series

-Ryan Serrao going to victory lane in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints

