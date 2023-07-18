Five features make for action packed weekend at I-90 Speedway
Saturday night racing in Hartford
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several drives on the dirt track left rivals in a haze that matched the one over the skies of I-90 Speedway during Saturday night racing.
Click on the video viewer to see highlights from the Feature Races:
-Tracy Halouska winning the USRA Hobby Stocks
-Aaron De Thury taking the USRA B-Modifieds
-Garet DeBoer capturing the Late Model Street Stocks
-Brant O’Banion taking the checkered flag in the Midwest Spring Touring Series
-Ryan Serrao going to victory lane in the IMCA Racesaver Sprints
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.