Good Boy Vodka joins Sanford International Live!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Good Boy Vodka will be a community partner for this year’s Sanford International Live! concert.

The company includes a brand of cocktails inspired by golfer John Daly.

This year’s concert features country music star Jake Owen. Daly and Jocko Deal will provide the opening entertainment.

“We are thrilled to add Good Boy Vodka as a community partner for Sanford International LIVE! Their ties to John Daly and their inspired John Daly cocktails make them a natural fit as a partner of our concert,” said Davis Trosin, tournament director of the Sanford International. “We are excited for all attendees to have the opportunity to try their products during what will be a memorable evening on Friday, September 15.”

“Good Boy Vodka is excited to partner with Sanford International Live! Our American-made, premium vodka and refreshing canned cocktails are made with all natural fruit juices and are absolutely delicious,” said Alex Pratt, owner and CEO of Good Boy Vodka. “Good Boy Vodka is a charity driven brand that supports our nation’s hard-working and ever-sacrificing Veterans and warrior dogs that fought and continue to fight for our freedoms.”

General Admission tickets, VIP ticket packages and private suites are available while supplies last.

For more information, visit sanfordinternational.com .

