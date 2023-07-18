GOP Lawmakers file petition for special session on eminent domain, property rights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State lawmakers could be returning to Pierre for a special session.

Dakota News Now has confirmed that a group of Republican House lawmakers have filed a petition, aimed at calling a special session to examine laws for eminent domain and property rights.

The issue stems from a proposed CO2 pipeline project from Summit Carbon Solutions.

Landowners have raised concerns about safety, as well as surveyors damaging their land. The petition comes roughly two weeks after landowners and some lawmakers rallied in Pierre urging Governor Noem to call a special session.

Last week, the Governor said her ability to call a special session would be “fruitless” because there is no consensus on a bill.

State lawmakers can also call a special session with two-thirds approval from both the state House and Senate.

The petition for a special session will remain open until two-thirds of lawmakers sign on, it is withdrawn, or until the 2024 legislative session begins.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.