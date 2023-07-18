Avera Medical Minute
Man arrested after threatening clerk with knife, disrupting traffic in Sioux Falls

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested for threatening a convenience store clerk with a knife on Monday.

The suspect entered a convenience store with a knife and threatened the clerk. Sioux Falls police state the incident wasn’t a robbery because he was not trying to take anything.

Officers found the suspect walking down the middle of Louise Ave. near 53rd St.

The man — 21-year-old Tony Dereu from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Obstruction and Disorderly Conduct.

Officials had to block off part of Louise because the suspect would not get out of the roadway. Traffic was impacted, but there were no injuries.

