Man arrested for family dispute involving hammer

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a family dispute led to an aggravated assault in central Sioux Falls Monday.

The incident happened in the 300 block of N. Western Ave.

A woman’s ex showed up to the area and had a dispute with the woman’s current boyfriend.

The suspect had some knives, and the victim grabbed a hammer. After the woman and a child went into the house, the victim dropped the hammer and started to go inside. The suspect picked up the hammer and used the claw end to swing at the victim. He hit him in the back.

The suspect then left and was found by officers in the area.

The suspect — 24-year-old Nicholai Williams — was arrested for Aggravated Assault and Marijuana and Paraphernalia charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.

