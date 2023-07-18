More Rain Tonight

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to be in and out of cloud cover for the rest of your Tuesday. Highs will range from the upper 70s in the east to the mid to upper 80s out west. The wildfire smoke will continue gradually clearing, and we’ll bring in another chance for some showers and thunderstorms later on this evening and overnight. The severe weather risk with these storms looks low with only a Marginal Risk of severe weather across the region.

We could see a few lingering thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs back in the 80s. After that, dry weather will settle into the region. It will be nice on Thursday and Friday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs will stay in the 80s for most.

Temperatures then will begin to be on the rise over the weekend Highs will be in the mid 80s. By Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for most of us with 90s out west. Early next week, we’re looking at highs in the 90s and staying dry.

