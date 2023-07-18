Sioux Falls East on the offensive in doubleheader sweep at Brandon Valley

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With the Legion Baseball regular season winding down, and State A Playoffs beginning later this week, Sioux Falls East went on the offensive Monday night in Brandon.

Visiting Post 15 East won the first game against Brandon Valley 10-2 before building a seven run lead in the night cap and going to finish the sweep with an 8-5 victory.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.