State prison offender dies in prison

(Dakota news now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Corrections shared Tuesday that state prison offender Frank Ashley has died.

Ashley passed away at age 57 at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls on July 17.

Ashley was serving sentences for Third-Degree and Fourth-Degree Rape, Sexual Contact with a Child Under the Age of 16 and Aggravated Incest from Pennington County.

