UPDATE: Allegations surrounding Mitchell Legion Baseball program involve sexual assault

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, new information was released regarding allegations of player misconduct in connection to the Mitchell Legion Baseball program.

According to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, the allegations include sexual assault and are said to have occurred in Pennington County.

The allegations first surfaced last month when the Mitchel Baseball Association suspended team activities pending an inquiry into possible player misconduct.

Investigations were looking into complaints surrounding the team.

The following day, the Mitchell Baseball Association terminated the rest of the season based on new information they received regarding the case.

The State’s Attorney said there is no set timeline for the investigation and will provide more information when it becomes available.

