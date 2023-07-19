Avera announces interim president and CEO

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Julie Lautt has been named interim president and CEO of Avera Health, according to the health care system on Wednesday.

Lautt — who is currently the chief financial officer for Avera — will begin in the role on Aug. 5. She will maintain her current role while serving in the interim position.

Lautt will take over the vacancy left when Bob Sutton stepped down in April.

“Julie’s strong leadership and commitment to Avera made her an ideal person to see us through this transition. We thank Julie for her willingness to step into this role,” said Avera System Members Chairperson Sister Mary Kay Panowicz. “We are also grateful to Bob, who is leaving, and remain inspired by his commitment to hear and respond to the Holy Spirit as he shifts focus to his care needs.”

“I want to sincerely thank Bob for his leadership and mentorship during his time at Avera. He is a tremendous strategic leader, and we will miss him dearly,” Lautt said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented senior leadership team to continue to ensure our mission and dedication to Avera communities remains strong during this period of change.”

Lautt is a board member for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation and is on the Bishop O’Gorman Audit and Finance Committees, as well as the University of South Dakota Foundation Finance Committee.

Lautt, who has been with Avera for 24 years, graduated from the University of South Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree, majoring in accounting and mathematics.

She and her husband Jeff Lautt have six adult children.

Avera continues to search for the president and CEO role.

