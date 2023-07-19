Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brandon’s first Battle of the Badges blood drive happening

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rachael Neiman with the Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce visited Dakota News Now to talk about the blood drive happening on Friday.

The battle is a contest between the fire department, law enforcement, and EMS to see who can rally the most donations on their behalf during the blood drive.

To sign up to donate, visit Blood Donor Appointment Sign-up.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
The offender — James Hanscom — is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.
High-risk offender to be released from prison to Sioux Falls area
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Man arrested after threatening clerk with knife, disrupting traffic in Sioux Falls
Man arrested for family dispute involving hammer

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
What’s new at the Great Plains Zoo? Looking ahead at new projects
Great Plains Zoo will be hosting an adult-oriented ‘Zoofari’ event July 27th
What’s new at the Great Plains Zoo?
Pipeline setbacks a ‘toxic subject’ in certain counties
UPDATE: Allegations surrounding Mitchell Legion Baseball program involve sexual assault