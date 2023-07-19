Avera Medical Minute
Dock diving lessons underway at SDK West

By Karlee Phillips
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The summer can be exhausting for dogs, but one Sioux Falls business is offering a unique opportunity that not only keeps them cool but also teaches the a few new tricks.

Tails were wagging, ears were flapping and every dog was making a splash at Monday night’s Smoken Dakota Kennels’ dock diving class.

“SDK has been offereing dock diving classes for two years now, and we offer classes for beginners, even dogs who haven’t been in the water before,” said Teri Jo Olean. “We teach swimming lessons, and then we also have advanced classes for those dogs that are jumping.”

“Dock diving is a canine sport that dogs compete in, jumping for height and distance off a dock... into a body of water.”

SDK welcomed dogs of all jumping experiences, offering lessons according to their individual needs.

Take Rudy — a 2-year-old border collie who’s new to the sport and was a bit hesitant about the leap at first. Other dogs, like 5-year-old JJ and his owner Hilary Tate have been dock diving for two years, so it’s no surprise he was ready to hit the water.

“He’s not your typical dock diving dog, so he doesn’t go as far as some of them, but as long as he goes a little way and has fun, that’s what we’re here for,” said Tate.

And trainer Talon Horan agrees this time is much more than just teaching a dog a new trick.

“At the end of the day, most importantly, is that dog having fun doing this sport?” said Horan. “What I look at is some people —
especially in the advanced dock diving — get really competitive, me as well, but at the end of the day, I have to tell myself, ‘Is my dog having fun?’ and that’s what I look at.”

A dock-diving competition will be held here on Aug. 19, when the dogs can showcase their new skills. But until then, they’ll be training, all putting their best paw forward.

Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son's death
