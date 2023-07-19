Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former President Donald Trump is set to visit South Dakota as a special guest for the South Dakota Republican Party’s Monumental Leaders Rally in September.

The South Dakota GOP announced Trump as a speaker in a social media post on Wednesday.

Our Monumental Leaders Rally just got 45 times better as we look forward to hearing from the original America First leader, President @realDonaldTrump!



👉 Follow @SDGOP to find out how you can score tickets to our Monumental Leaders Rally! pic.twitter.com/dhbdAUuN0G — South Dakota GOP (@SDGOP) July 19, 2023

The event was originally slated for this coming Friday, but the group postponed the event to Sept. 8.

The Monumental Leaders Dinner will be held at the Monument in Rapid City.

The last time the former president visited the state was in 2020, when he celebrated the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

