Elk Point-Jefferson forces winner-take-all Region 3B title game with Lennox

EP-J wins 6-3 to force second meeting between teams tomorrow at 5:00 PM for trip to state
Elk Point-Jefferson beats Lennox 6-3 to force second title game tomorrow
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Elk Point-Jefferson wasn’t about to see Lennox celebrating a trip to the State B Legion Tournament on their home turf.

For this night at least.

EP-J built a 5-1 lead against the top seed in the Region 3B Tournament and went on to defeat Lennox 6-3 in the first Region 3B Championship game Tuesday night in Elk Point. This coming after Elk Point-Jefferson had already avoided elimination earlier in the day with a 4-3 victory over Dakota Valley in the semifinals.

With Lennox being unbeaten the result forces a second, winner-take-all Region 3B championship tomorrow in Elk Point at 5:00 PM. The winner will advance to the State B Tournament in Redfield July 28-August 1.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

