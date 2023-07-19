Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former girlfriend of Tiger Woods drops $30 million lawsuit against him

FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am...
FILE - Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman on the 18th green during the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor, Limerick, Ireland, Monday, July, 4, 2022. Herman has ended a $30 million lawsuit against the golf star.(AP Photo/Peter Morrison, FIle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend has agreed to drop her $30 million lawsuit, according to court filings.

The lawsuit involved how Erica Herman’s tenancy ended at the couple’s home in Florida when their six-year relationship came to an end.

Herman claimed agents with the golfer’s trust told her to pack a suitcase for a short vacation, then told her at the airport she had been locked out of the house.

Through the trust, Woods disputed that account in a court filing.

Herman has agreed to dismiss that lawsuit, pending the resolution of her appeal to nullify a non-disclosure agreement.

The court is still considering if her claims are subject to compelled arbitration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
The offender — James Hanscom — is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.
High-risk offender to be released from prison to Sioux Falls area
Man arrested after threatening clerk with knife, disrupting traffic in Sioux Falls
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Man arrested for family dispute involving hammer

Latest News

Man dies following Hanson County ATV crash
Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday.
Israel's president discusses relationship with US
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond
FILE - Gigi Hadid poses for photographers at the premiere of the film 'Firebrand' at the 76th...
American model Gigi Hadid and friend don’t let marijuana arrest spoil Cayman Islands vacation
Lieutenant Jeffrey Norman
Firefighter dead, 3 injured while trying to put out house fire in Memphis