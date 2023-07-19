Avera Medical Minute
Genesis Farms opens medical cannabis dispensary in Sioux Falls

The opening is the culmination of more than a decade of work for those involved.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota medical cannabis operation is sprouting a new location.

Genesis Farms at 49th and Minnesota opened its doors to customers Tuesday.

The dispensary is the third location in South Dakota, joining Aberdeen and Yankton.

That includes designing a facility that best suits patients in need of medical cannabis.

