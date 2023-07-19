Genesis Farms opens medical cannabis dispensary in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota medical cannabis operation is sprouting a new location.

Genesis Farms at 49th and Minnesota opened its doors to customers Tuesday.

The dispensary is the third location in South Dakota, joining Aberdeen and Yankton.

The opening is the culmination of more than a decade of work for those involved.

That includes designing a facility that best suits patients in need of medical cannabis.

