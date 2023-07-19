Jackley, DCI host training for combatting human trafficking

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are leading a human trafficking conference in Pierre this week.

“Human trafficking happens here in South Dakota, and it is important that we all work together to address this issue,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We owe it to the victims and their families.”

The two sessions held this week drew over 65 leaders in law enforcement, government, tribes and nonprofits.

Foundation United National Training Cadre delivered the content.

The training involves topics like human trafficking trends, risk factors that lead to human trafficking and different forms of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking damages individuals, families, and communities,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The key issue being stressed this week is collaboration; working together to address this serious crime.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.