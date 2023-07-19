Man dies following Hanson County ATV crash

HANSON COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man has died because of injuries received in a single-vehicle ATV accident near Epiphany, South Dakota, last Friday.

The incident happened at 7:20 a.m. one mile east of Epiphany.

The Department of Public Safety shared that a 2018 Yamaha YFM700FWAD four-wheeler was traveling eastbound on 244th St. just west of 429th Ave. and entered the south ditch coming to rest in a cornfield.

“For an undetermined reason, the 57-year-old male driver came off the ATV before it went into the ditch,” stated the Department of Public Safety.

The man was airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls with life-threatening injuries.

He succumbed to his injuries on July 18.

He was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

The person’s name will not be released until family members have been notified.

