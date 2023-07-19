Avera Medical Minute
More Storms Possible Later Today

Getting Warmer
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a couple thunderstorms in south central South Dakota this morning. Those storms should fall apart as the morning rolls on. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, especially along and east of I-29. There is a slight risk of severe weather for that area today with the main large hail with some gusty wind. Most of us will see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be a little breezy up north and out west today with a few wind gusts around 30 mph.

Dry weather will settle into the region for the next week or so. Thanks to a front that’s moving through today, we’ll see high temperatures drop for Thursday and Friday with most of us staying in the low 80s. Over the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise. We’ll see mid 80s Saturday with highs Sunday in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.

The dry weather will continue into early next week, and it will get even hotter! All next week, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. There is a slight chance we could see a little rain by the end of next week.

